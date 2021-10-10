Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). SunPower posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,796. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 694.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SunPower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

