Analysts Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) PT at $54.25

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of API opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

