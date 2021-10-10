Analysts Set Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT at $10.88

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

BLKLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF remained flat at $$5.70 on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

