Analysts Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) PT at $321.06

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.29.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $326.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.56. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.