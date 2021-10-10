Analysts Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Target Price at $57.57

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.