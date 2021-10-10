Analysts Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) PT at $13.20

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 447,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

