Analyzing Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) & Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.96%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.84) -4.06 Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 109.35 -$91.67 million ($16.18) -0.88

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codiak BioSciences. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.70% -22.55% Codiak BioSciences -511.98% N/A -54.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Codiak BioSciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

