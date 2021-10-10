Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

LON APF opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £290.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.04. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

