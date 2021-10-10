Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

APLS traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 431,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $315,390. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

