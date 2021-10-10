Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 78,261 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $969,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

