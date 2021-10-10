AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $80.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APP stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

