Apron Network Price Hits $0.0645 (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $790,380.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00222588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00099744 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.