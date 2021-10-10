Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26. Arrival has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrival by 217.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arrival by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 74.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

