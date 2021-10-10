Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 274.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 173,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15,096.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,212,000 after buying an additional 290,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $155.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

