Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.22) on Thursday. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 391.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

