ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $123.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

