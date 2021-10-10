AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,514,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593,794 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.27% of AstraZeneca worth $509,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 173.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

