AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.23

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.81. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 9,204 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

