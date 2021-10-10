Ativo Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater comprises approximately 0.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE SBSW opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.81. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

