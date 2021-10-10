Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

SNPS stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

