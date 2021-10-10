Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 87,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

