Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,453,000 after buying an additional 956,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

