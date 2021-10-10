Ativo Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $334.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

