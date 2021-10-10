Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 23,344 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,344 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 522.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,977 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 52,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

CNYA stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

