Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Mack F. Mattingly Sells 5,812 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $898.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. The company had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $230,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.