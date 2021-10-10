Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 390,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 107,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,810,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

