AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.