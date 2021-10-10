Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.99. 1,501,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,908. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.72. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

