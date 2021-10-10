Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Up 7.1%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price was up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.20 and last traded at $135.47. Approximately 40,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,555,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

