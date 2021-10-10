AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 69,174 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 69,174 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Sientra were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 41.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

