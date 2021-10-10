AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys 100,000 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 475,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after purchasing an additional 468,628 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 124.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth $2,352,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $561.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.