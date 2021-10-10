AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys 61,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the quarter. Impinj accounts for 2.5% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Impinj worth $25,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

