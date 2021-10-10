AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Citi Trends worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

