Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,100,000 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,649,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.44% of Sprinklr at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays increased their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Sprinklr stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.