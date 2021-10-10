Axa S.A. Has $24.39 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 376,335 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 54.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

