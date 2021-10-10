Axa S.A. Has $28.36 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,558 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

