Axa S.A. Has $29.95 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.21% of PulteGroup worth $29,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.