Axa S.A. Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $26,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,812,000 after purchasing an additional 103,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $422.63 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.43.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

