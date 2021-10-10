Axa S.A. Sells 23,733 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,733 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $34,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.