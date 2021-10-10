Axa S.A. Sells 3,439 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $33,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $287.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

