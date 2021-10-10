Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Financial Survey

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.42 $215.71 million $3.68 14.63 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.28 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axos Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial currently has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 29.81% 16.91% 1.57% First Seacoast Bancorp 11.21% 3.44% 0.44%

Volatility & Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

