Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,380. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

