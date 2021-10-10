Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,311,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after buying an additional 526,797 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after buying an additional 422,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

