Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 510.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in The Progressive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $90.93 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

