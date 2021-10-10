Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of VLO opened at $78.60 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

