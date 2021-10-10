Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

