Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

