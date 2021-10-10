Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5,314.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

