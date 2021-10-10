B Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV) Shares Up 0.3%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 18,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 70,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a current ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 25.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Get B Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. B Riley Principal 250 Merger comprises 1.0% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned about 0.93% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.