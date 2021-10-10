Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 21.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

